The FHA provides trips and short UK holidays to families struggling with some of the toughest challenges life can bring

The Family Holiday Association is once again offering breaks away after a year of being unable to operate due to the pandemic.

The charity – which provides trips and short UK holidays to families struggling with some of the toughest challenges life can bring – is planning to restart from 28 May, which coincidentally falls on its 46th birthday.

The organisation offers respite to families dealing with problems such as severe and sudden illness, bereavement, mental health issues, disability and domestic violence.

The FHA said that while 390 families had been waiting for a break since last year, the health, wellbeing and economic impacts of the pandemic meant many more would now meet the eligibility criteria for a break.

To meet that increased demand, the organisation is planning to offer a targeted referrals campaigns throughout the year, after first meeting its commitment to families due to travel in the past 12 months.

With the pandemic hitting charity fundraising activity, the FHA said “caution” was required over how it planned its breaks to help ensure it could best support families and meet demand.