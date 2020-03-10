TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
FCO advises against all but essential travel to Spain

15 Mar 2020by Jennifer Morris

The Foreign Office is advising against all but essential travel to Spain, with France’s “non-essential” public spaces now closed too. 

The FCO updated its advice for a raft countries overnight, including all but essential travel to Spain, Jamaica, Argentina and Poland.

 

The advice for Spain reads: “Spain declared a state of emergency on 14 March, which introduces a series of measures including significant restrictions on movement throughout the country in response to the coronavirus outbreak.”


Transport services will be operating at reduced levels. Public gatherings are banned, most shops other than those selling food or other essential items such as pharmacies will be closed, many businesses and all schools and universities are closed, and all citizens have been instructed to remain at home except when going about a limited set of activities in particular to buy food or other essential items, to return home to their primary residence, to go to hospital or other health centres, to go to work (if unable to work from home), to carry out caring or similar duties or in case of real need.


UK nationals currently in Spain should follow the advice of local authorities, the FCO said.


“Anybody planning to travel to Spain should consult their airline or tour operator.”


While the FCO has not updated its official advice for France, the French government outlined new measures yesterday to delay the spread of coronavirus.

 

These include the closure of all non-essential establishments open to the public until further notice (i.e. restaurants, cafes, cinemas). Food shops, pharmacies, petrol stations, and banks will stay open.


Some countries are imposing a compulsory period of quarantine for all travellers from France.


Visit the FCO website for the latest travel advice.

