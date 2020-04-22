About 40 people will be taken from Nadi airport in Fiji to Melbourne in Australia on 29 April, where the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) says they can book a Qatar Airways flight back to the UK within 72 hours.

The FCO said it worked closely with the Fijian and Australian authorities, and Qatar Airways, to secure the route.

It is expected to be the only charter flight on offer, and spare seats will be offered to EU nationals who also need to get home.

"The UK government is committed to supporting Brits across the world, which is why we’ve arranged this special charter flight for those stranded in Fiji to help them get home," said Zac Goldsmith, FCO minister of state.

"At the same time we know Cyclone Harold has done huge damage to the island. We are here to support Fiji in response to this disaster and in the fight against coronavirus."

The category five storm hit several island nations in the region at the beginning of April, killing dozens of people, flooding towns and leaving many homeless.

Melanie Hopkins, the British high commissioner to Fiji, added: "The British High Commission will be in touch with as many British travellers as possible in the coming days to arrange safe journeys and will continue to provide consular support to any British nationals who remain in the Fiji and require assistance."



