FCO repatriates 19,000 Brits from cruise ships

22 Apr 2020by Franki Berry

More than 19,000 British cruise passengers have returned to the UK from ships around the world. 

Passengers being repatriated from a CMV ship
Passengers being repatriated from a CMV ship

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has said the final group of British guests are expected to disembark in Genoa today (22 April).

 

This brings the total number of holidaymakers repatriated by the FCO from cruise ships to 19,180 from 59 vessels since 21 February, when 78 Britons were evacuated from the Diamond Princess off the coast of Japan.

 

Other major repatriation efforts include 669 people from the MS Braemar in Cuba, 135 people from the Grand Princess in California, more than 350 people from the Coral Princess in Florida and 211 from the Zaandam and Rotterdam in Florida.

 

The FCO has worked with 20 governments and militaries around the world on these projects, including the Mexican Navy and National Guard.

 

"This UK government effort has involved hundreds of Foreign Office staff working across five continents and 13 time zones, monitoring 59 cruise ships over 68 days, and liaising closely with the governments of more than 20 countries," said Dominic Raab, foreign secretary.

