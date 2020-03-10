The US authorities announced on 14 March that travel restrictions imposed previously on Schengen zone countries would now be extended to the UK and Ireland.

From 3.59am on 17 March it will not be possible for many British nationals to enter the US.



US citizens and permanent resident of the USA, their close family members and certain other limited categories of visas holders (such as UN staff and diplomats) are exempt and will still be able to enter the US, subject to normal entry requirements.



Those allowed entry to the US may be asked to self-isolate for up to 14 days after arrival.



British travellers currently in the US will be allowed to leave.



“The new US travel restrictions are likely to affect commercial flight schedules to the UK and we recommend that British travellers who wish to leave by air make appropriate arrangements to ensure their travel plans can be met,” said the FCO.



A number of other updates to travel advice were made overnight.



Visit the FCO website for the latest.