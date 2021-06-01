Policies offering 'complete' cover for Covid-related disruption are in short supply according to Which? (Credit: Mufid Majnun / Unsplash)

Policies offering 'complete' cover for Covid-related disruption are in short supply according to Which? (Credit: Mufid Majnun / Unsplash)

Only two out of 263 insurance policies offer travellers "complete" cover for Covid-related disruption,analysis by Which? has revealed.

The consumer champion found many policies exclude "plausible and often expensive scenarios", such as new lockdowns in the UK or destination countries.

It looked at 263 providers and gave them a rating of "basic", "low", "superior" and "complete". HSBC Select and Cover and Barclays Travel Pack were the only two policies rated as "complete".

They each protect customers against cancelations due to changes to Foreign Office advice and government lockdowns. The plans also offer protection for travellers who test positive for Covid, or are told to self-isolate.

A further 85 policies, including those from AA, AXA and Staysure, were ranked "superior", providing cancellation cover for individuals having to self-isolate without a positive test, but not for changes in FCDO advice.