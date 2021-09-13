Ben Bouldin told TTG each case had been “managed extremely well” and handled “in full collaboration” with public health departments and the Department for Transport.

He said the figure demonstrated health and hygiene protocols were “absolutely working” onboard ships since operations restarted in May.

A number of lines will restart international itineraries this month after Fred Olsen became the first company to cruise overseas from the UK since the pandemic began in late August.

Bouldin, Royal Caribbean International’s vice-president EMEA, said the successful “seacation” season had given the industry “a lot of optimism” - but he insisted leaders were “not naive to the challenges that lay ahead”.

“We know that getting into genuine international cruising remains very difficult and we know there are going to be further bumps in the road,” he said, speaking on Thursday (16 September), the day after Clia’s Executive Board met with maritime minister Robert Courts.