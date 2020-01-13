C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment have analysed their figures and released its Travel Salary Index 2019.

The recruitment companies found salaries have increased at their fastest annual rate since 2012.

It also found a newcomer’s earnings made a fifth consecutive year of growth by increasing 5% to £28,196.

There was also a rise in salary for standard travel jobs - defined as paying up to £40,000 - which increased by 0.62% to stand at £24,942.

C&M also found the pay of senior staff - earning more than £40,000 - rose for the fourth year running, to £58,589.

December specifically also saw an average salary boost of 5.22%, which helped to counteract a 5.44% fall in November.

Wages were at their most lucrative in July, with an average salary sitting at £29,286.

This comes as less people are entering the industry, with a 16% fall in candidates and a 9% decrease in vacancy numbers since 2018.

These figures are not unprecedented, as in 2018 candidate numbers fell by 14% and vacancies decreased by 7%.