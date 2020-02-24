Young people working in travel, this is your last call!

You have until next week to get your entry in for the TTG 30 Under 30, and stake your claim for a place in the premier scheme celebrating young achievers in the industry.



Since 2012, more than 200 young people have joined the TTG 30 Under 30 programme. Could you be joining their ranks this year?



Supported in 2020 by Tui, WTM London and the ITT, the TTG 30 Under 30 scheme offers benefits including:



• Hearing from some of the biggest names in travel at a series of networking dinners.

• Rubbing shoulders with other young achievers at our dinners and other social events.



• An increased profile throughout the industry.



Daniel Pearce, CEO of TTG Media, who has overseen the scheme since 2012, said: "Young people from all areas of travel have benefited from the TTG 30 Under 30 since we launched eight years ago, with many moving into the most senior positions in travel.



"I can’t wait to see who emerges in this year’s scheme, and look forward to judging this next crop together with our partners Tui, WTM London and ITT, as well as former members of the programme."



Our speaker line-up at TTG 30 Under 30 events over the years reads like a who’s who of travel, with attendees hearing from everyone from Peter Long, former chief executive of Tui, and Richard Bowden-Doyle, chairman of Neilson Active Holidays and former managing director of Thomson Holidays; to Stuart Leven, vice-president EMEA and managing director RCL Cruises, and Fiona Jeffery, founder of Just a Drop and former chair of World Travel Market.



Who will this year’s crop be hearing from? Join our group and perhaps you will be one of the lucky ones who will find out.