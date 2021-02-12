With TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021 set to follow a virtual format, we reveal more details about the ceremony and the headline sponsor

Despite Covid-19 restrictions prevailing, TTG is as committed as ever to celebrating the best of the best among the UK and Ireland’s travel agencies and, while celebrations can’t take place in person, the success of those agencies will be recognised in a virtual ceremony.

Sponsored by headline partner, Visit Florida and taking place on Friday 19 March, the event will begin with a welcome reception from 4pm with the ceremony running from 4:30-5:30pm.



Hosted on TTG Media’s event platform by chief executive Daniel Pearce and editor Sophie Griffiths from a London studio, the ceremony will see live winner reveals and prizes to be won throughout. Finalists are encouraged to dress in their best and join sponsors, industry peers and colleagues in raising a toast to the resilience, determination and innovation they have shown this year.

TTG’s team of journalists have been busy virtually visiting all of the shortlisted agencies, along with sponsor partners, to determine the final Top 50 agencies and highlights from the judging days are now available here.

The UK & Ireland’s Top 50 Travel Agencies will be announced at the event along with an overall winner in each category. The UK & Ireland’s overall number one agency will also be revealed as will winners of special categories: Customer Service Champion; Community Hero and Outstanding Contribution to Travel.