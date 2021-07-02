However, at least one newspaper had urged caution with regards to travel, claiming ministers want to wait until border technology is ready to lift restrictions on the unvaccinated.

There is also further evidence of domestic holiday price hiking. Here are the key headlines concerning travel on Monday (5 July).

Easing of lockdown to be detailed today

The prime minister will set out the “final step of England’s roadmap out of lockdown at 5pm today. Boris Johnson will be joined by health secretary Sajid Javid in detailing issues such as working from home and the wearing of face masks after 19 July, when restrictions are due to end. (BBC)

Travel for double jabbed dependent on technology

Ministers want to give the go-ahead for those who have been double jabbed to travel from 19 July. However, this depends on whether technology at borders can recognise passengers’ vaccine status. A testing regime for children returning with their parents will also need to be put in place. (The Telegraph)



Businesses on a cliff edge as financial support wound down

Businesses most affected by the pandemic face a crisis as banks start to ask for loan repayments and business rates resume. More than £75 million has been borrowed in Covid loan schemes, the majority by 1.5 million firms in bounce back loans. (Financial Times)

£70,000 for a week in Cornwall

A man claims to have been quoted more than £70,000 for a stay in St Ives for his family in August. The property sleeping five was advertised at £10,232 a night and is close to the location of the recent G7 summit. (Metro)

Travel chiefs lobby government again

Tourism and aviation bosses have called on new health secretary Sajid Javid to ease travel restrictions to save 1.5 million jobs and £53 million in domestic business. The 14 signatories include those of the Prospect and Unite unions. (The Standard)