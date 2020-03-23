The event will hear from Daniel Landen, managing director of Protected Trust Services (PTS); Alan Bowen, legal advisor to the Association of Atol Companies; and Steve Endacott, travel industry consultant.

It will be held from 11am on Friday (24 April). Attendees can tune in through Zoom or Facebook Live.

Landen will be on hand to offer expert insight on actually running one of the financial protection options available to travel businesses, and provide clarity on how the model works on a day-to-day basis and at times of crisis.

Former Abta head of legal services Bowen, now legal advisor to the Association of Atol Companies, brings decades of financial protection experience to the debate, as well as experience of steering firms through the toughest of times.

Meanwhile, industry veteran Endacott’s career in travel started in the early 1990s and has seen him go on to work for, and with, some of the sector’s biggest players.

Together, they will be aiming to offer travel businesses reassurance, advice and useful information to help firms re-emerge from the coronavirus crisis stronger – and take some fresh ideas into the new-look travel sector.