Travellers must have completed their full vaccination course at least two weeks prior to arrival, and can present their NHS app or a vaccination latter as proof of status.



As Finland is on the UK’s amber list, it means a resumption of quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated Brits.



Kristiina Hietasaari, director of Visit Finland, said: "We look forward to welcoming UK travellers back to explore our 188,000 lakes, the forest which covers more than 70% of our land and of course cities such as our capital Helsinki, renowned for its artistic and cultural offerings as well as its vibrant and innovative culinary scene.



"Across the country, our tourism industry looks forward to warmly welcoming visitors from the UK for a safe travel experience."