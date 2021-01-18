The PR agency, which has its headquarters in New York, has set up the advisory board to help support travel clients’ recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.



Rifai was the secretary-general of the UNWTO from 2009 to 2018 while Scowsill spent seven years as chief executive and president of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).



The creation of the advisory board has been led by London-based Debbie Flynn, who is Finn’s global travel practice leader.



Flynn said: “I have known David and Taleb for many years as our paths crossed on the global travel circuit. I cannot think of a better ‘dream team’ to initiate the Finn Partners Travel Practice Advisory Board.



“Their wealth of experience will support our work to provide cross practice expertise to current and future clients as we set out on the path to recovery this year.”