The app allows travellers to receive, store and manage verified Covid-19 certificates securely and is set to become a global standard.

It checks passenger certification status against the requirements of their destination and effectively grants permission to travel in line with the latest test and vaccination rules for the destination.

The trial runs until 11 August on flights in both directions. The app will also update customers with the most accurate and up-to-date information on various travel requirements for any pending journeys.



Ole Orver, Finnair chief commercial officer, said: “The app is currently on trial in both directions from our hub in Helsinki to London from dates spanning 14 July-11 August 2021, and we look forward to hearing our customers’ thoughts on the new solution to decide our next steps with it.



“We are also exploring other digital solutions to ease travelling and coronavirus-related travel document management.”



The pass is available via the App Store or Google Play. The app is also designed to enable passengers to navigate their way through airports and board their flight more quickly and efficiently.

Finnair said: “It will do this by ensuring customers avoid the additional burden of travel document hassle – providing a smoother customer experience for regular travellers.”



During the trial, the Finnish carrier will collect feedback from customers and crew to help future development.

