Fiona Jeffrey OBS is founder and chair of the Just a Drop charity

Just a Drop founder and chair, Fiona Jeffrey OBE, has been appointed to the board of the Institute of Travel and Tourism (ITT) for the first time.

Jeffrey will serve a two-year term after being elected in the board’s general category, ITT chair Steven Freudmann confirmed to TTG on Friday (21 May).



Several other board members, meanwhile, retained their places on the ITT board for a further two years.



Claire Steiner, UK director of the Global Travel and Tourism Partnership; Barbara Kolosinska, director of C&M Travel Recruitment; and Lucia Rowe, managing director of A-Rosa UK and Ireland, were all re-elected.



Last May, Rock Insurance chair Steve Endacott, Tourism Ireland strategy implementation manager Donna Alcock, and Hilton director of leisure sales Jane Richardson, all joined the ITT board.