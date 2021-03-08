Video on social media showed smoke and flames coming from the ship (Image credit:kerkyrasimera.gr/Facebook)

Video on social media showed smoke and flames coming from the ship (Image credit:kerkyrasimera.gr/Facebook)

A fire has broken out onboard an MSC Cruises vessel in Greece.

Footage and images posted to social media on Friday afternoon (12 March) showed smoke and flames coming from MSC Lirica as the ship lay docked in Corfu.

In a statement sent to TTG, MSC said the blaze “seems to have originated in an empty lifeboat” on deck 6 of the ship.

Fire crews were called and the fire was later brought under control.

"No injuries were reported among the 51 crew who were onboard the ship at the time of the incident," the line confirmed, adding a "full incident response operation" was underway with the support of emergency services.