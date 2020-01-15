Since Travelsphere and Just You became part of G Touring, the two brands have doubled trade sales, with bookings up by 30% this year.



While G Adventures founder Bruce Poon Tip said the two brands “have done extremely well” since the acquisition in late 2016, he added: “I don’t think we’ve hit our stride yet.”



He said G Touring was set to further “disrupt” the escorted touring market, while capitalising on the “stability” created following last month’s general election, which has finally put Brexit “on a definitive path” following three years of turbulence.



“Acquiring Travelsphere and Just You has really opened our eyes to the opportunities and diversity

within group travel,”



Poon Tip told TTG. “We bought these businesses in a relatively stressed situation six months after the Brexit vote.



“While it’s been exciting for us to get our hands on two iconic legacy brands, we’re now looking forward to running these businesses in a more stable market. We’re super-excited to move into a market that’s a little more vibrant.”