The specialist operator launched South Africa last year, and is now looking to expand into other regions and broaden its product range.



“South Africa is doing really well for us," managing director Dan Gathercole told TTG.



"It’s down to the team we recruited, they are truly passionate about the destination and love to share their knowledge with our agent partners.



"We plan to move the focus into wider Africa longer-term, and also focus on our island product."



Gathercole said First Class would launch Islands by First Class Holidays, building on its current portfolio of Mauritius, Seychelles, Hawaii, Tahiti, Fiji and Cook Islands with some "new additions".