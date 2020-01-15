Princess Cruises’ ship Sun Princess sailed to the South Australian island on 18 January with 2,000 passengers, more than 40 of whom were British.

Aerial pictures have circulated social media showing the sheer scale of destruction on the island, including at Southern Ocean Lodge, which will have to be rebuilt.

The passengers went on tours with local operators and visited market stalls on Penneshaw Oval. All the revenue Princess would normally receive from the day’s shore excursions is being donated to the bushfire appeal.

The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Australia, has pledged over £1 million to the cause.

“Our guests are aware this isn’t a normal visit to Kangaroo Island and that their presence helps show respect and solidarity to the local community,” said Sun Princess’s captain Diego Perra.