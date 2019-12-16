Crystal has given perspective passengers the chance to take a first proper look at its forthcoming polar-class expedition vessel, Endeavour.
Endeavour recently took to the water for first time after rolling out of the MV Werften shipyard in Stralsund, Germany. It will embark on its maiden voyage, from Tokyo, next August.
The video from Crystal highlights the ship’s extensive deck space and multiple helicopter pads.
“Each milestone marked in the journey to introducing Crystal Endeavor to the world becomes more thrilling, as we know that the most adventurous luxury travellers are eagerly awaiting the unforgettable experiences that lie ahead, just as we are,” said Crystal president and chief executive Tom Wolber.
“The team at MV Werften has beautifully brought our vision into reality and it is a wonderful moment to see this groundbreaking ship on the water.”
Endeavour will be accommodate up to 200 guests in all-suite, all-veranda, butler-service guest rooms. It will offer "Michelin-inspired" dining options across six venues, icluding Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma and Sushi Bar.
The ship will also feature a full-service salon and spa and state-of-the-art fitness centre.
Other features include mud rooms and a helicopter lounge, while a seven-guest submarine will allow for deep-water exploration of nearly 1,000ft.
Worldwide itineraries through 2023 are on sale now across three types of trip: remote expedition, exploring far-flung destinations and uninhabited locales; Cultural Discovery, with an emphasis on regions and their people; and Destination Exploration, highlighting natural wonders and beauty.
Regions range from the High Arctic, Antarctica, Svalbard, Iceland and Greenland to the tropics of Bora Bora and Indonesia, Africa’s Ivory Coast, the Chilean Fjords and Patagonia, western Europe, the Great Barrier Reef and New Zealand’s Sub-Antarctic Islands.
Each sailing will be accompanied by a team of expedition guides, who will be on hand to help guests gain greater insight into local landscapes, culture and history.