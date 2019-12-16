Endeavour recently took to the water for first time after rolling out of the MV Werften shipyard in Stralsund, Germany. It will embark on its maiden voyage, from Tokyo, next August.



The video from Crystal highlights the ship’s extensive deck space and multiple helicopter pads.



“Each milestone marked in the journey to introducing Crystal Endeavor to the world becomes more thrilling, as we know that the most adventurous luxury travellers are eagerly awaiting the unforgettable experiences that lie ahead, just as we are,” said Crystal president and chief executive Tom Wolber.



“The team at MV Werften has beautifully brought our vision into reality and it is a wonderful moment to see this groundbreaking ship on the water.”