The hotel chain offered 15,000 rooms and more than 1,000 meeting spaces to NHS staff, care workers, families and low-risk patients during the Covid-19 crisis.

Best Western Hotel Rembrandt in Weymouth is now being used as a social care base for those who can’t go home but are well enough to leave hospital.



The property will be home to 31 patients and 13 care staff in partnership with Dorset County Council and Abi Live-In Care services.

A second Best Western hotel, the Grange at Oborne, will open on Easter Monday for 12 patients and six care staff.

"I am keen to speak to all local authority chief executives, who would like to help ease the bed burden on their hospitals, about how we can roll this out to support them," said Andrew Denton, head of hotel services at Best Western Great Britain.

"We have 230 hotels across the country ready and willing to reopen their doors to help be part of the solution and we can start those conversations today.”



Massimo Menin, general manager at Best Western Rembrandt hotel, described it as "a real boost", and Jon Fletcher, owner and general manager of the Grange at Oborne, said the schemes allows the hotel to "reopen, bring back some staff such as chefs and waitresses and crucially help ease the burden on the NHS".