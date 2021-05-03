Spain’s decision to open to UK visitors without demanding a PCR test gains a lot of coverage in today’s press (Monday 24 May), along with warnings travel insurance will likely not be valid if people travel against Foreign Office advice.

There are also details of Italy’s cable car tragedy and condemnation of the forced landing of a Ryanair flight.

The first public sighting of the daughter of Dubai’s ruler since she was abducted also attracts attention, along with calls for sanctions on the emirate – a popular destination and transit hub.

Spain lifts restrictions

Spain has lifted restrictions on UK holidaymakers, but the advice from Downing Street is still not to travel there. The country remains on the UK’s amber list, and a holiday in Spain entails 10 days’ quarantine and tests on return. Also from today, Britons have been barred from entering Germany because of concerns over new Covid variants in the UK. Entry is only open to those who are German citizens or residents. Transit through airports is permitted in controlled transit zones. (Sky News)

First flights depart

The first passengers to head to Spain took off on a Ryanair flight from Stansted at 6.25am. One passenger heading to Alicante for a family reunion described the journey as “emotional”. (The Mirror)

ABI warns of Spain insurance risk

The Association of British Insurers has warned of travel policies being invalidated if holidaymakers visit amber list countries like Spain. The ABI said policies were likely to be invalidated if travellers went against FCDO advice. (The Daily Mail)

Ryanair flight forced to divert to detain activist

A Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted to Belarus after a supposed bomb scare. The aircraft was in Belarusian airspace when Belarus scrambled a fighter jet to force it to divert. When the flight landed, Belarusian journalist and opposition activist Roman Protasevich was detained, sparking condemnation across the world. (BBC)

Lake Maggiore tragedy

Fourteen people died and a child was seriously injured after a cable car plunged to the ground at Italy’s Lake Maggiore. The car was nearing the end of its ascent when it is thought a cable failed, sending it falling 20 metres to the ground before rolling several times. The dead include foreign visitors, and comes despite a €4 million renovation completed in 2016. (The Telegraph)

Dubai sanctions urged

The UK government has been urged to impose sanctions on Dubai’s ruler over the abduction and house arrest of his daughter, Princess Latifa. Pictures have emerged of Sheikh Maktoum’s daughter more than three years after she was seized from a yacht after trying to seek asylum. Latifa was placed under house arrest but was pictured in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates on Saturday after the United Nations demanded proof she was alive. Dubai’s state-owned assets include Emirates airline and the campaign group calling for Latifa’s release has urged the UK to take action against five named individuals. (The Times)