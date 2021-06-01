The case aims to demand government reveal the methodology and data behind its decisions to place countries on the traffic light system

The case aims to demand government reveal the methodology and data behind its decisions to place countries on the traffic light system

Industry entrepreneur Clive Jacobs has reached the first stage in launching a legal battle against the government, after receiving more than £25,000 from across the travel industry in three days.

Jacobs, owner of Jacobs Media Group, is hoping to initiate a legal challenge on behalf of the travel industry, demanding the government reveal the methodology and data behind its decisions to place countries on the traffic light system. If it can be proved decisions were based on politics rather than data, he believes compensation will be owed to the industry

Jacobs told TTG the idea was borne from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “defiance against the government”, after the British composer and theatre impresario threatened legal action if he wasn’t able to open theatres on 21 June.

“There’s no recognition of the fact it is a industry that employs more than a million people. Peoples’ lives are on the line,” Jacobs said.

“Things are at such a critical junction that the only way to tackle this is by using a proper mechanism that will hold the government to account.

“They always like to say they are driven by the data - yet when it comes to our industry they seem to be driven more by politics than data. They are looking to scapegoat and demonise this industry.”

Jacobs said he was anxious about “giving people false hope” and stressed this was just the first stage of a potential case. “We reached the first hurdle very quickly – we now have £26,000 so we have enough to instruct lawyers to identify if this is a case and if it has a chance of success.

“If they can prove the decision making was based on politics rather than data then we want the government to offer compensation to the industry.”