First-time customers are driving the majority of homeworking agency Holidayplease’s new sales, director Richard Dixon has told TTG.

More than 60% of the business’s April sales were from customers new to the business, said Dixon, with people booking mainly for 2022 and beyond.



Dixon said a combination of higher average sale prices and improved net margin had driven up the team’s overall commission earnings by more than 20% compared with April 2019.



April enquiry numbers were up 10% compared with April 2019, which Dixon said was evidence of the business’s ongoing efforts to generate new opportunities in the marketplace for homeworkers.



Average sale value, meanwhile, is up 71% on the same period two years ago, to £7,615, while April sales revenue is up 13% on April 2019. Net margin is up 7%.



"That combination of high average sale value and improved net margins is resulting in increased commission earnings for the Holidaysplease homeworking team," said Dixon.

Holidaysplease was named Top Online Agency at the recent TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021 awards.