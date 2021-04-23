International travel trade Fitur show is planning to return with an “in person” format when it is held in Madrid next month.

Fitur’s Tourism is Back show will be held at Feria de Madrid from 19-23 May and is being billed as Spain’s “first major safe international mobility experience” as the sector looks to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.





The event will require delegates to take PCR tests before they arrive, as well as on-site rapid Covid tests. There will also be capacity controls, safe distancing, digital registration and new technology to enhance health safety and attendee counting.



“This year the Spanish government has declared Fitur as an exceptional event of public interest, providing significant support for the trade fair in these times when Fitur will be focusing on the recovery of tourism,” said the organisers.



Key themes at the show will include the recovery of tourism alongside sustainability, technology and boosting the role of women in the industry.



Fitur attracts a range of travel sectors including destinations, transportation, accommodation, technology providers, travel agents and tour operators.