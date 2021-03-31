EasyJet will double the number of its destinations from Birmingham this summer with the confirmation of five new routes.

From 29 June, easyJet and easyJet Holidays will offer Malaga and Faro, with Alicante from 30 June, Majorca from 3 July and Corfu from 4 July.

Malaga and Corfu will operate twice weekly and the remaining new services three times a week.

One-way fares will be from £22.99, with Alicante leading in at £23.99.

Birmingham airport chief executive Nick Barton said: “We are more than pleased that easyJet will be adding additional leisure sun destinations direct from Birmingham airport this summer.

“EasyJet already offers direct routes to Amsterdam, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Geneva, so these additional sunshine routes demonstrate the strong demand in the region for both business and leisure travel and the carrier’s commitment to serving the Midlands.”

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, added: “We are pleased to announce more connectivity to Birmingham today in flying to popular beach destinations and getting customers away on their much-needed summer holiday across Europe this year.



“We believe that a framework can be put in place for the safe reopening of travel and a strong summer, and we are currently focused on working with the UK government Travel Task Force in the coming days and weeks.”