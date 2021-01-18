Fight Centre has backed industry calls for the government to redouble its engagement with, and support for, the travel sector.

Managing director EMEA Steve Norris said ministers should work with travel via a new taskforce, listen to the industry on pre-departure testing, and extend furlough.



His thoughts echo the aims of TTG’s newly-launched #SaveTravel manifesto, which has now been backed by nearly 1,500 people in less than 48 hours.



Norris spoke out on behalf of the high street agency after the government this week set out its plans for a hotel quarantine for UK arrivals.



"We fully support and understand the need to secure our borders against the spread of the virus and fully support the mandatory hotel quarantine for select destinations," said Norris.



"However, we would like to stress the importance of a transparent exit plan with details including when the hotel quarantine scheme would end and under what circumstances.



"We know the implementation of this policy will have a knock-on effect on the already suffering travel industry and will undoubtedly be detrimental to the UK economy if applied without the government announcing how it sees the scheme being concluded."