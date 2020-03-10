Braemar was initially held 25 miles from Freeport in the Bahamas on 14 March when there were suspected cases of coronavirus onboard.

It has now been revealed there were 28 guests quarantined, two with confirmed cases of Covid-19 and others with flu-like symptoms.

Three British Airways flights, for passengers who are not ill and are not accompanying anyone with symptoms, are scheduled to depart Jose Marti International airport in Havana at 6pm local time on 18 March (10pm GMT).

All the flights should have landed at Heathrow by 10.30am GMT on 19 March, and the passengers will be provided a coach transfer to Gatwick or Manchester airport, where they originally flew out.

The passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 or have symptoms of flu, and their companions, are returning on a separate flight and will be put in quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Any of the guests who are too unwell to fly will be given medical treatment in Cuba.