It comes as government support for the aviation sector amid the pandemic looks increasingly unlikely in the short-term, despite vociferous protestations from the aviation sector.



While announcing the government’s first round of measures to support businesses through the pandemic almost a fortnight ago, chancellor Rishi Sunak said the Treasury was working with the Department for Transport on a dedicated support package for Britain’s aviation sector.



This, however, is yet to come to fruition, and Sunak has since said airlines should hold out for as long as possible before making a formal application for state aid. Loganair and perhaps most notably Virgin Atlantic have signalled their intent to make an application.



Sunak added the support would only be available as a last resort, and urged carriers to seek further investment and/or capital from the private sector or existing investors.



Other UK-registered carriers, such as British Airways and easyJet, have taken steps such as grounding the majority of their fleets and furloughing staff to stave off the impacts of the coronavirus, and have variously stressed they have the necessary capital reserves and facilities to remain in business for the foreseeable future.