Chief executive Anderson said Flybe had been "unable to overcome significant funding challenges to its business".



“This has been compounded by the outbreak of coronavirus which in the last few days has resulted in a significant impact on demand," said Anderson after Flybe collapsed into administration during the early hours of Tuesday morning (5 March).



It comes just two months after a rescue deal was purportedly agreed with government to ease the financial pressures on Flybe, a key player in the UK’s regional connectivity, and a year after the airline was rescued from the brink of collapse by Virgin Atlantic-led consortium Connect Airways.



“Flybe has been a key part of the UK aviation industry for four decades, connecting regional communities, people and businesses across the entire nation," said Anderson.



“I thank all our partners and the communities we have been privileged to serve. Above all I would like to thank the Flybe team for their incredible commitment and dedication.”