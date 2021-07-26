The carrier said it and other airlines have now filled the gap left by Flybe, with Loganair’s new Edinburgh-Cardiff route being the final piece of the jigsaw after Flybe’s demise in March 2020.

The Scotland-Wales link will operate up to five times a week using a 49-seat regional jet, taking around one hour 20 minutes. One-way fares, including checked baggage, start at £50.99.

The Cardiff service adds to the eight others already flown from Edinburgh by Loganair, including Southampton, Newquay and the Isle of Man.

Donna McHugh, Loganair head of revenue and sales, said: “Loganair is delighted to once again be operating the Edinburgh to Cardiff route.

“It is vital that connectivity is maintained between these two major cities and we know it will prove very popular with both our leisure and business travellers.”