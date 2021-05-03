After a late scare, international leisure travel finally got back under way on Monday (17 May) with the resumption of package holidays to Portugal.

Long-awaited quarantine-free trips to Madeira and the Algarve will get away this week, with several airlines and operators offering Portugal programmes.



It comes after the Portuguese government confirmed only on Friday (14 May), just days prior to the restart, that it would ease its restrictions on non-essential inbound travel.



The country’s tourism secretary and tourism authority had been insistent the country would be ready for the UK’s 17 May resumption, but a decision late last week to extend the country’s ongoing state of calamity gave cause for concern with plans laid for Monday.



The UK government lifted its ban on non-essential outbound travel during the early hours of Monday morning, allowing holiday travel to resume.