Parkes will join the business travel consortium this year alongside Abby Penston, who was appointed managing director in 2019.

He will be supporting Focus’ partners in growing profitability and expanding the partnership base.

“I have first-hand knowledge of the considerable strength and reputation of Focus and have known them from their first beginnings in 1999 when as British Midland we were one of the first airlines to support Focus," said Parkes.

The Focus Travel Partnership was established 20 years ago, became a limited company last year and now has 60 members.

Focus is still part of Advantage Travel Partnership and has also just signed into the Business Travel Association.

Penston added: "Adrian joins our already phenomenal in-house team, and together with the extensive talent of our members, we plan to create and maintain a formidable brand, recognised in and out of the business travel community."

Directors at Focus - including Andreas Koester from the Lufthansa Group; Sam Gillespie from United Airlines; and Emily Whalley from Travelport - welcomed Parkes into the new role.