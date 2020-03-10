Fifteen firms in the Focus Travel Partnership (FTP) are ready to launch a repatriation initiative called Helping You Get Home, which involves sorting out UK tourist’s travel arrangements during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be available 24/7 from midday today (20 March).

Numerous countries around the world have now gone into lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised UK tourists in multiple regions to get home as soon as they can.

"The travel landscape is incredibly complex at the moment," said Abby Penston, FTP’s chief executive.

"With airlines cancelling routes and grounding aircraft due to the rapidly changing government advisories, our partners are telling us that they are experiencing a surge in demand from consumers, who are finding it difficult to make their own travel arrangements and are needing to return home.

"Many of these requests are not easy to fulfil, but our partners, who have live-data feeds on the status of airlines and who are used to fulfilling complicated customer requirements, are specialists and are the right experts best-placed to help out."

The Helping You Get Home initiative is available on +44 (0)330 1072992.