TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

More

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Hello! You are viewing your 1 free guest article this fortnight

Please log in or join now for free, immediate and unlimited access to our award-winning online content. Find out more...

Join us
Already a member? Log in here

Focus Travel Partnership sets up helpline for Brits abroad

20 Mar 2020by Franki Berry

Business travel management companies have set up an initiative to help British tourists get back home.

Brits abroad can call the FTP helpline for help to get home
Brits abroad can call the FTP helpline for help to get home

Fifteen firms in the Focus Travel Partnership (FTP) are ready to launch a repatriation initiative called Helping You Get Home, which involves sorting out UK tourist’s travel arrangements during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

It will be available 24/7 from midday today (20 March).

 

Numerous countries around the world have now gone into lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised UK tourists in multiple regions to get home as soon as they can.

 

"The travel landscape is incredibly complex at the moment," said Abby Penston, FTP’s chief executive.

 

"With airlines cancelling routes and grounding aircraft due to the rapidly changing government advisories, our partners are telling us that they are experiencing a surge in demand from consumers, who are finding it difficult to make their own travel arrangements and are needing to return home.

 

"Many of these requests are not easy to fulfil, but our partners, who have live-data feeds on the status of airlines and who are used to fulfilling complicated customer requirements, are specialists and are the right experts best-placed to help out."

 

The Helping You Get Home initiative is available on +44 (0)330 1072992.

Related stories

Elegant Resorts offers Covid-19 helplineElegant Resorts offers Covid-19 helpline
LIVE: Your guide to destinations with travel restrictions and FCO adviceLIVE: Your guide to destinations with travel restrictions and FCO advice
agentsBusinesscharitycoronavirusDestinationsDiseaseEconomyFocus Travel PartnershipManagement
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Win a bottle of Moet and a giant Lindt bunny with Zafiro Hotels

Win a bottle of Moet and a giant Lindt bunny with Zafiro Hotels

10 Mar 2020
Win a Japanese cooking class and dinner with Visit Miyagi

Win a Japanese cooking class and dinner with Visit Miyagi

09 Mar 2020
Win a traditional ‘omamori’ bag with Japan

Win a traditional ‘omamori’ bag with Japan

05 Mar 2020
Win Costa Coffee vouchers with Railbookers

Win Costa Coffee vouchers with Railbookers

02 Mar 2020
VIEW ALL

Our Next Events

TTG Luxury Experience

TTG Luxury Experience

22 Jun 2020The Belfry Hotel & Resort
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

03 Jul 2020etc.venues County Hall, London
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

10 Jul 2020The Vox, Birmingham
Luxpo London

Luxpo London

17 Jul 2020The Langham, London
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU