Travel may not get its wish for alignment between the traffic light system and FCDO advice (Credit: Heathrow airport)

The Foreign Office will reportedly continue to issue its travel advice independent of the government’s new traffic light system, which could result in "green list" destinations effectively being placed off limits to travellers.

The Times reports an FCDO source as saying: "Travel advice is an independent assessment of the risk [to] Brits travelling aboard. It’s independent, trusted advice and will remain so."



One of travel’s key asks of government has been to align any system governing the resumption of international travel with the FCDO’s stance, with its advice still considered to be the de facto go-ahead for travel to a certain country or destination.



Where the FCDO advises against all but essential – or all – travel, travel companies typically suspend departures, unless they are a highly-specialised operator with experience operating to countries that carry such risks.



Travelling against FCDO advice is also the trigger that invalidates the majority of consumer travel insurance policies.