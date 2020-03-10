Egypt is set to suspend all international flights as of Thursday (19 March) until 31 March, Egyptian prime minister Mostafa Madbouly confirmed on Monday (16 March).



The measures will extend to all Egyptian airports.



"The decisions taken by the government to fight the virus have economic repercussions, but the state’s priority is to protect citizens," said Madbouly.



He added all hotels and tourist attractions would be extensively cleaned and sterilised by the end of the month.