The Foreign Office has strengthened its travel advice to advise against all but essential travel to Egypt owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Egypt is set to suspend all international flights as of Thursday (19 March) until 31 March, Egyptian prime minister Mostafa Madbouly confirmed on Monday (16 March).
The measures will extend to all Egyptian airports.
"The decisions taken by the government to fight the virus have economic repercussions, but the state’s priority is to protect citizens," said Madbouly.
He added all hotels and tourist attractions would be extensively cleaned and sterilised by the end of the month.
The FCO issued new travel advice shortly before 10pm on Monday. It continues to advise against all travel to the governorate of North Sinai, but now also against all but essential travel to the rest of the country.
"The Egyptian government has announced flights to and from Egypt will be suspended at midday on 19 March until 31 March," said the FCO.
"If you are already visiting Egypt, you should urgently contact your airline or tour operator and arrange your departure from the country."
Local measures to restrict the spread of the virus include bans on large public events. Visitors who test positive for the infection could be quarantined.