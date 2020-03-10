The Foreign Office has extended its travel advice to advise against all but essential travel to India.
India is expected to curb arrivals from midday on Wednesday (18 March) to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"The government of India has announced passengers from the UK (and the EU and Turkey) will be prohibited from entering India," said the FCO.
"Airlines will not permit passengers from those countries to board planes from midday GMT on 18 March. The restrictions are due to be in place until at least 31 March."
British nationals already in India should follow the advice of local authorities, the FCO added.