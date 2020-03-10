The move effectively places the popular holiday hotspot off limits to British tourists.

The FCO made the announcement shortly after midday on Sunday (15 March), citing a decision by the Sri Lankan government to curb travel.

"The Sri Lankan government has decided people arriving from the UK, or having travelled through the UK, will not be allowed to enter Sri Lanka from midnight on 16 March (6.30pm UK time)," said the FCO.

"We therefore advise against all but essential travel if you are travelling from or via the UK."

It comes after the FCO this weekend warned against all but essential travel to Spain and the US.