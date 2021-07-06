The FCDO has amended its Covid travel advice for Spain, Greece and France (Credit: Filip Sochor / Unsplash)

The Foreign Office (FCDO) has begun easing its Covid specific travel advice for amber list countries.

The FCDO is no longer advising against all but essential travel to a number of countries "based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks".

These include Spain, Greece and France, as well as Jamaica.

The updates started shortly after 5pm on Thursday (8 July). Around 20 amber list destinations saw their advice updated by 6pm.

There are around 150 countries and/or territories on the UK’s amber list.

It is the first sign of the FCDO’s Covid-specific advice aligning with the UK’s traffic light system.

It comes after transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Thursday morning (8 July) the government would lift quarantine for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals, starting 19 July.

Alignment between the FCDO’s advice and the traffic light regime will be vital to the resumption of international travel as it will ensure travellers’ heading to amber list destinations will be able to get the insurance they need.