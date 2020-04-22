Two flights will depart Argentina early next month, along with a further two flights from Colombia – one of which will operate via Honduras.



In total, the FCO believes the effort bring home in excess of 900 Britons stuck in the region due to the coronavirus crisis.



To date, the FCO says it has repatriated around 1,200 British nationals from Latin America after arranging flights back to the UK from Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru.



The flights will be funded via the £75 million repatriation scheme the government has arranged in partnership with a handful of airlines to bring home stranded British travellers.



"These special charter flights will provide a lifeline to hundreds of British travellers who have been stranded in South America," said FCO minister for the Americas Wendy Morton.



"We have already brought home over 1,200 British travellers from the region on charter flights and these will return over 900 more."