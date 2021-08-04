India was placed on the red list in April owing to concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has since become the dominant variant in the UK.

The government was heavily criticised for the delay in placing India on the red list, the move coming several weeks after neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh were red-listed.

However, the government confirmed earlier this month India would be restored to the amber list from 8 August, meaning arrivals from India fully vaccinated in the UK, EU or the US no longer have to self-isolate upon arrival.

The Foreign Office on Monday (16 August) updated its travel advice for India to no longer advise against all but essential travel to the country, "based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks".

It brings the FCDO advice in line with the traffic light regime eight days after India was restored to the amber list. Like changes for other countries moving onto the amber list, including the UAE and Qatar, came in advance of their respective moves from the red list onto the amber list.