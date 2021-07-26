Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced the end to the longstanding ban on international ocean cruises from England on Wednesday (28 July).



The FCDO’s advice "against cruise ship travel at this time" had been in place since July 2020, but has now also been amended. This will allow international cruising from the UK to restart from next month.

“Although operators have taken steps to improve infection control, cruise ships continue to experience Covid-19 outbreaks, affecting passengers and seafarers,” said the FCDO in its updated advice.



“The confined setting onboard and combination of multiple households enables Covid-19 to spread faster than it is able to elsewhere.



“You should check the protocols of the cruise operator to ensure you are comfortable with safety measures.”

The FCDO added the UK Chamber of Shipping had published guidance for UK cruise operators and passengers during the ongoing pandemic. It has also published a series of “top tips” on its website to give further advice to cruise passengers.

It also stressed that the advice on cruising is “reviewed continuously and informed by the latest public health medical advice”.