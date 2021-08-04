The FCDO late last week confirmed it was no longer advising against all but essential travel to Italy, based on its current assessment of Covid-19 risks. This should ensure travellers insurance isn’t invalidated on Covid grounds.

Italy is on the UK’s amber list meaning, those fully vaccinated in the UK, EU or the US travelling to the UK from Italy will be exempt from having to self-isolate.

However, Italy last month confirmed its five-day quarantine on arrival rule for travellers from the UK, regardless of vaccination status, would remain in place until at least 30 August.

They must also test negative for Covid-19 after their five-day self-isolation before they can exit quarantine.