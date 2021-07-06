The FCDO has lifted its Covid-specific travel advice for the US (Credit: Justin Cron / Unsplash)

The Foreign Office is no longer advising against all but essential travel to the US for Covid reasons.

The US is the latest country to have its advice eased by the FCDO.

Around 20 countries had the Covid-specific element of their advice lifted on Thursday afternoon (8 July).

They include Spain, Greece, France and Jamaica.

"The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the US, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks," said the department shortly before midday on Friday (9 July).

"The FCDO is not advising against all but essential travel to the whole of the US, including Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands," it further clarifies.

However, the Foreign Office continues to advise against all but essential travel to American Samoa, Guam and Puerto Rico.

The US, though, is yet to ease its ban on visitors from the UK.