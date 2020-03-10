The move comes in response to local authority restrictions on travel to the islands; arrivals will be asked to complete a questionnaire during their flight and will be screened upon arrival.



Both island authorities have advised against any inbound and outbound travel. Arrivals will likely be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.



Cruise ships and yachts are currently not permitted to dock at any port in the Azores, Madeira or Porto Santo.

the Azores has confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus.



The FCO issued new guidance advising against all but essential travel to both sets of islands on Saturday night (14 March) owing to the coronavirus outbreak.



"Travellers arriving by air in the Azores and Madeira will be asked to complete a questionnaire during their flight and will be screened on arrival," said the FCO.