The updates came on Friday (16 July) and followed a string of relaxations last week – with Spain, France and Greek among destinations to have their Covid risk levels lowered.

Advice against all but essential journeys to the US was also removed.

The move comes as Bulgaria and Croatia prepare to be placed on the government’s green list and “green watchlist” from 4am on Monday (19 July).

Meanwhile Mauritius has reopened its borders to foreign visitors this week.