The Foreign Office (FCDO) has lifted its advice against all non-essential travel to Cyprus for Covid-19 reasons in the latest sign the government is co-ordinating travel advice with the traffic light system.

The FCDO said on Monday (12 July) that it “no longer advises against all but essential travel to Cyprus, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks”.





But last week the UK was placed on Cyprus’ red list for travel from 8 July, due to rising cases of the Delta variant around the UK.



This means British visitors do not have to go into quarantine on arrival in Cyprus but they must take a PCR test 72 hours before departure and then a second PCR test when they get to Cyprus.



The on-arrival test must be paid for by the traveller at either Larnaca or Paphos airports, with the results available online within three hours. But arriving passengers must stay in self-isolation until they receive a negative test result.



Travellers with proof of two Covid vaccinations are not required to take a PCR test before departure while children under 12 are also exempt from the testing requirements. But all arriving passengers must complete the online Cyprus Flight Path form before they reach the island.