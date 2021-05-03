The FCDO is now advising against all but essential travel to Israel (Credit: Benjamin Rascoe / Unsplash)

The FCDO is now advising against all but essential travel to Israel (Credit: Benjamin Rascoe / Unsplash)

The Foreign Office (FCDO) has strengthened its travel advice on Israel to advise against all but essential travel to the country.

It comes as Israeli and Palestinian forces continued to exchange rocket fire over the weekend; more than 100 people are understood to have died since tensions escalated last week, while thousands have been injured, the BBC reports.



Last week, both Virgin Atlantic and British Airways suspended flights to Tel Aviv.



The FCDO updated its travel advice on Friday (14 May) to advise against all but essential travel to the remainder of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories "based on the current assessment of security and COVID-19 risks".



It was already advising against travel to Gaza, Sheba’a Farms and Ghajjar, and areas along the Lebanese and Syrian borders.